BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,658. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

