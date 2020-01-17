Boenning Scattergood Comments on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

EGBN stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

