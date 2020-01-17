Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.96

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Desjardins upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 39.42%.

About Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

