BMO Capital Markets Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $97.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “average” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. Citigroup has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 31,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

