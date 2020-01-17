Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $1.96. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 22,970 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDI shares. CIBC raised Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.82.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

