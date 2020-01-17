Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Reaches $74,440.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 530.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 79.3% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $74,440.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00693493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.