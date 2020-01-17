Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,342.00

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $15,342.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitsdaq token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsdaq Token Profile

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

