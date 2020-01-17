Bitcoin Zero Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $36,688.00 and $1,683.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,366,791 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

