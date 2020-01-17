Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Cap of $596,149.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $596,149.00 and $543.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00572826 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00149446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00121565 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

