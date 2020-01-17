Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $274,383.00 and $27,708.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002401 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,740,252 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.