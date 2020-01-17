BitBar (BTB) Price Reaches $1.68

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $74,586.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00018956 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,416.16 or 2.08071037 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,455 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.