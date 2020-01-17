BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

