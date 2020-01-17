BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a P/E ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $344,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,347. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

