BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Sells $251,267.64 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 915,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,158. The company has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.43. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 212,553 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 236,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

