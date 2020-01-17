Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.64, 203,435 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 161,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.04.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

