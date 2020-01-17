Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. VF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 7.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,545. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.