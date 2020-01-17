Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $593.15. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.15 and a 200 day moving average of $552.70. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $357.35 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

