Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 483,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,819. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

