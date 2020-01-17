Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $65.75 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 31.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $65,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,862. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0593 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.