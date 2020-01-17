BidaskClub Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.33 million during the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.