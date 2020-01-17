BidaskClub Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,391. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.