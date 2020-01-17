BidaskClub Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. 113,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 million, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 53,734 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

