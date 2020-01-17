BidaskClub Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered American Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

AAL opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 947.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,904 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $29,637,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

