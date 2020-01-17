BidaskClub Downgrades Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Strong Sell

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

