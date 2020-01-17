BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Shares Down 2.4%

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) shares traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,535 ($20.19) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.52), 11,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,599 ($21.03).

The firm has a market cap of $309.95 million and a PE ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,476.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,547.59.

In related news, insider Michael Bunbury purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,475 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,611.15).

