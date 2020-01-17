Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Bezant has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $35,390.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.03145970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00129603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.