Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,278. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

