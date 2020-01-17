BetProtocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $98,359.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $415,356.00 and $98,359.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.