Berenberg Bank Downgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Hold

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $46.61 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after buying an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,972,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,597,000 after acquiring an additional 686,953 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

