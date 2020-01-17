Berenberg Bank Downgrades Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $315.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

