Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.9% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,034,000 after buying an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,398,000 after buying an additional 2,296,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 8,848.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,104,000 after buying an additional 1,443,466 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

