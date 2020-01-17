Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

