Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

GILD stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

