Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,410 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AU opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

