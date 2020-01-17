Bennicas & Associates Inc. Invests $651,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,056,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.