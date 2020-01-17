Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

