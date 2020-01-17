Bennicas & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

