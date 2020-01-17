Benchmark Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $30.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

