Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,920 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

