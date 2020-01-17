Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

