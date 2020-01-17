Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.97. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

