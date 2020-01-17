Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEI. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

BEI stock opened at €106.45 ($123.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.71.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

