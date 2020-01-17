Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after buying an additional 671,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 714,051 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after buying an additional 939,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 137,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

