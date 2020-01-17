Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,650 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

