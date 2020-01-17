Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

BBGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,855. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

