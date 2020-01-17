Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $898,364.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,426,772,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

