Beacon Financial Group Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,687,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $191.42. 40,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,888. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

