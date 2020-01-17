Beacon Financial Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,267 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,024,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.