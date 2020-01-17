Beacon Financial Group Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 249,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

