Beacon Financial Group Has $6.27 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 95,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,553. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

